A large fire broke out at the top of a Bronx apartment building Thursday, fire officials say.

It's not clear what caused the fire to break out on the roof of a building at East 140th Street and Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven around 8:30 p.m.

The FDNY says it was confined to the top of the six-floor building, which was evacuated while firefighters battled the flames. The fire was declared under control by 10 p.m.

No one was injured. Officials are looking into a cause.