A seven-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx early Monday, injuring at least four people, fire officials said.

Three firefighters and one civilian were hurt in the fire at the five-story complex on McClellan Street Monday, though all of the victims were expected to survive.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. and quickly intensified, reaching six alarms as firefighters continued to work more than three hours later. By 8 a.m., it hit seven alarms and still was not declared under control.

The FDNY released drone footage that showed more than a dozen firefighters on the roof of the towering complex, white smoke drifting all around them.

Earlier, drone footage showed firefighters' flashlights illuminating the pre-dawn sky from the top of the building, beams of blue streaking across the rooftop as sirens wailed on the ground.

It wasn't immediately clear where the fire started, nor was a possible cause immediately available.