Chopper 4 is over the scene of a massive house fire in the Bronx. (Published 26 minutes ago)

A massive fire has gutted a three-story house in the Bronx.

Chopper 4 over the scene in Claremont Village showed huge flames blazing from the roof of the house on the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue at around 4 p.m. Massive plumes of black smoke billowing from the house could be seen from miles away.

The flames were largely knocked down within the hour, leaving behind a charred, ravaged structure. The house appeared to have been vacant.

No injuries were immediately reported.