Baby, Mom Badly Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire; Dad in Custody for Questioning - NBC New York
Baby, Mom Badly Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire; Dad in Custody for Questioning

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 2 hours ago

    Citizen App

    What to Know

    • A baby and mother were badly burned when fire tore through their NYC apartment; the father is in custody for questioning

    • At least three other people were reported to have various injuries, but details on those patients weren't immediately available

    • Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire

    A father is in custody for questioning in connection with a fire that tore through his family's Bronx apartment Friday, leaving both his baby and the child's mother burned, a police source familiar with the case tells News 4.

    Cops responding to a 911 call about a two-alarm blaze at a multi-story building in Wakefield around 10:30 a.m. found the child badly burned. The baby and the mother were both taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. 

    At least three other people were reported to have various injuries, but details on those patients weren't immediately available. 

    Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

