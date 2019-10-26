What to Know A Bronx father was arrested after his infant twins were hospitalized with fractures and head trauma, prosecutors say

The twins' mother brought the infants to a hospital in New Jersey after one of them became unresponsive, according to prosecutors

One of the twins was in critical condition as of Saturday; the other was in stable condition, prosecutors said

A Bronx father was arrested after his infant twins were hospitalized with fractures and head trauma, prosecutors say.

The twins’ mother brought the infants to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey on Wednesday after one of them became unresponsive, Bergen County prosecutors said.

An evaluation found both twins had “multiple” fractures and head trauma, according to prosecutors. One of the twins was in critical condition as of Saturday; the other was in stable condition, prosecutors said.

Police and prosecutors determined the infants had been in their father Jonathan Melendez’ custody when they were injured.

Melendez, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child on Friday, prosecutors said. He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.