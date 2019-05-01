What to Know Alberto Hernandez, 60, is accused of raping a young girl at a Bronx day care center on Heath Avenue, officials say

A 13-year-old girl came forward with the allegations; authorities say the girl was raped over a four-year period, starting when she was six

Police are now looking into whether anybody else has been a victim at the day care

A man was arrested Wednesday, accused of raping a young girl at a Bronx day care center that stretched over a four-year period, officials say.

Alberto Hernandez, 60, is charged with rape, criminal sex act, coarse sex conduct with a child, sex abuse, sex contact with an individual under 11 years old and forcible touching, according to authorities. Attorney information for Hernandez was immediately known.

Officials said late Wednesday that a 13-year-old girl came forward with the allegations against Hernandez. Officials say the alleged rape started when the girl was six and continued for four years until she was 10 years old.

Hernandez’s wife runs the day care, Maria Cortez, out of their home on Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge, authorities said.

Police are now looking into whether anybody else has been a victim at the day care.