A shooting has led to a crash in the Bronx, and the suspects are on the run. Wale Aliyu reports.

A crash at Bronx intersection is believed to be connected to a shooting, and police are searching for four suspects in the incident.

Police say a gunman shot a 19-year-old man in the right shoulder on 175th Street and Walton Avenue in Mount Hope at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. A few blocks away, on East Tremont and Anthony Avenue, a silver four-door was apparently pushed into a concrete barrier, likely by the black SUV behind it.

The nature of the dispute wasn't clear.

Medics took the shooting victim to Bellevue Hospital; he's listed in serious but stable condition. Police said he's not cooperating in their investigation.

Police are searching for at least three men and one woman in the incident.