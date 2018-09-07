Shooting, Then Crash, in Bronx Sparks Search for 4 Suspects: NYPD - NBC New York
Shooting, Then Crash, in Bronx Sparks Search for 4 Suspects: NYPD

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Shooting Leads to Crash in Bronx

    A shooting has led to a crash in the Bronx, and the suspects are on the run. Wale Aliyu reports.

    A crash at Bronx intersection is believed to be connected to a shooting, and police are searching for four suspects in the incident. 

    Police say a gunman shot a 19-year-old man in the right shoulder on 175th Street and Walton Avenue in Mount Hope at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. A few blocks away, on East Tremont and Anthony Avenue, a silver four-door was apparently pushed into a concrete barrier, likely by the black SUV behind it.

    The nature of the dispute wasn't clear. 

    Medics took the shooting victim to Bellevue Hospital; he's listed in serious but stable condition. Police said he's not cooperating in their investigation. 

    Police are searching for at least three men and one woman in the incident. 

