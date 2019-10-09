Bronx Brothers Sentenced After Forcing Young Women into Prostitution After Promising Music Video Dancing Jobs - NBC New York
Bronx Brothers Sentenced After Forcing Young Women into Prostitution After Promising Music Video Dancing Jobs

The women were recruited to be dancers in music videos, but then were forced to have sex with men and advertised on now-defunct Backpage

    Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

    What to Know

    • Three Bronx brothers have been sentenced after promising young women jobs as dancers in music videos, only to force them into prostitution

    • Mijsach Thompson (aka ATM Billz), Mizraim Thompson (aka Racked Up Rally) and Cordell Cooke (aka K, Kooli) all get at least 5 years in prison

    • The women were recruited to be dancers in music videos, but then were forced to have sex with men and advertised on now-defunct Backpage

    Three Bronx brothers have been sentenced to prison after promising young women jobs as dancers in music videos, only to force them into prostitution, according to the Bronx district attorney.

    Officials began investigating brothers Mijsach Thompson (aka ATM Billz), Mizraim Thompson (aka Racked Up Rally) and Cordell Cooke (aka K, Kooli) in 2017 after one of their duped victims went to a Bronx hospital and told authorities she had been held captive by Cooke and Mijsach Thompson, the Bronx DA said.

    The woman at the time said she had been recruited to be a dancer in a music video, but when she arrived at the apartment she was forced to stay there and have sex with men, according to district attorney. The clients saw her advertised on the now-defunct website Backpage.

    That victim, along with two other women, was choked by Cooke as well as raped by him and Mijsach Thompson while being subjected to other violent acts. There were numerous other victims identified in the prostitution enterprise the trio had built.

    “These defendants ran a brutal prostitution business. They preyed on teenage girls and young women, luring them with promises of a glamorous job and then holding them captive as prostitutes,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

    Two of the brothers, 21-year-old Mijsach and 22-year-old Mizraim Thompson, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and second-degree kidnapping. The older Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison, while Mijsach faces up to 10 years after also pleading guilty to criminal possession of a firearm.

    Cordell Cooke was sentenced to eight years behind bars for attempted sex trafficking. All three Melrose Avenue residents are required to register with the New York state sex offender registry.

