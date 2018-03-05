Two people are dead and at least eight others, including a young girl, are injured after a fast-moving fire broke out in the Bronx. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

2 Die, Several Others Hurt in Apartment Fire in the Bronx

What to Know Two adults are dead and at least eight others are injured, including a young girl, after a fire broke out in the Bronx, officials say

The names of the two people who died haven't been released; the extent of the injuries to those hurt weren't immediately clear

It wasn’t clear what sparked the blaze in the Belmont section on Hoffman Street; but a witness said it spread after someone left a door open

Two people are dead and at least eight others, including a young girl, are injured after a fast-moving fire broke out in the Bronx, officials say.

Officials say two adults were pronounced dead after they were rushed to an area hospital after the fire erupted inside a Hoffman Street home in Belmont.

At least eight to 10 other people were injured in the blaze, police said. The extent of their injuries were not known. They are being treated at area hospitals.

A man who lived in the building said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment, but was able to quickly spread to other floors after somebody left a door open.

Several people became trapped after the flames flared up and traveled through the building. The Daily News reports firefighters had to push the fire back into a stairwell to rescue them. Other trapped residents made their way to safety by going out windows and down fire escapes, the witness said.

A fire late last year in the Bronx that claimed the lives of 13 people quickly spread to other floors after a door was left open. Fire officials said that fire was sparked by a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners.



The names of the two people who died have not been released.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the blaze.

Around midnight, two firefighters in Brooklyn were injured, one critically, after a piece of the fiery building fell onto them.