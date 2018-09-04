What to Know Three members of two Bronx gangs dealing crack and cocaine face federal charges in the 2009 murder of a rival gang's associate, sources say

Five defendants are named in the federal indictment

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, US Homeland Security and the NYPD

Three members of two Bronx-based gangs dealing crack and cocaine face federal charges in the 2009 murder of an associate of a rival gang, law enforcement sources say.

Five defendants are named in the federal indictment, including Steven Brown, 39, leader of the Taylor Avenue Crew, and Rafael Reyes, 37, and Luis Ortiz, 41, members of the Creston Avenue Crew. They are charged with murder in aid of racketeering and face mandatory life in prison if convicted.

Two others, Hector Marrero, 27, and Peter Gonzalez, 29, are charged with narcotics distribution, sources say.

The Taylor Avenue Crew and the Creston Avenue Crew often assisted each other in committing acts of violence when requested by the leaders of the gangs, court papers say.

The August 2, 2009 murder in the Bronx of Derrick Moore, an associate of the rival Leland Avenue Crew was allegedly committed by Creston Avenue Crew members Reyes and Ortiz to assist Taylor Avenue Crew member Brown, sources say.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, US Homeland Security and the NYPD.

Brown and Reyes were already in federal custody on other charges, Ortiz was arrested last week, and Marrero and Gonzalez were arrested early Tuesday and will appear in federal court in Manhattan.