An arsonist was caught on video setting the entrance of a Bronx building on fire, the FDNY said. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 24 minutes ago)

What to Know An arsonist was caught on video lighting a fire inside the entrance of an apartment building in the Bronx early Sunday

No injuries nor severe damage was reported in the intentionally set fire on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbrige, the FDNY said

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

A man set the inside of a Bronx apartment building ablaze early Sunday, igniting a fireball in the vestibule as many residents were sound asleep, officials say.

Nobody was hurt when the arsonist set a fire inside the entrance of the building on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge at around 2:30 a.m., but some residents are fearful the unknown man may come back to finish the job. The fire did not leave behind any severe damage.

“They need to catch him. Police have to look at all the cameras around here,” Gigi Rivas, who lives in the building, said. “They’re trying to kill us.”

Jarring video shows a man who appears to be wearing a mask deliberately dousing the outer lobby with some sort of flammable liquid, before intentionally lighting it up.

The super of the building smelled the smoke and called 911, but by then the man had taken off. He left behind a water jug.

“Whoever did this has a personal vendetta with somebody in the building because he did take his sweet time,” Liza Irizarry said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.