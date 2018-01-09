Video from Chopper 4 shows a street in Lower Manhattan heavily flooded, with traffic lights seen poking out of a lake of muddy water. (Published 3 hours ago)

The recent deep freeze has been wreaking havoc on water mains and private pipes across the tri-state, flooding streets, buildings and even the subway.

On Tuesday afternoon, a lower Manhattan street turned into a river when a water main broke at Frank T. Modica Way and South Street underneath the FDR Drive. Chopper 4 over the scene showed water gushing from the ripped road, covering a few vehicles in feet of water.

And in Brooklyn, a private water pipe broke at 337 Lenox Rd., forcing the evacuation of day care center where nearly two dozen children were being cared, along with several apartments above.

The building owner has been directed to make repairs; in the meantime, FDNY was seen pumping water from the basement. Everyone has water service in the meantime.

Despite a warm-up Monday -- with temps breaking the 30-degree mark for the first time in weeks -- pipes have continued to break and burst, even causing flooding on the subway.

Subway Riders Dodge Water Pouring From Ceiling, Under Doors