Broadway and 'SNL' Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at 13 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Broadway and 'SNL' Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at 13

13-year-old Laurel Griggs appeared twice on SNL

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Broadway Actress Passes Away at Age 13

    Broadway Actress Passes Away at Age 13

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A young actress who starred on Broadway and appeared on Saturday Night Live had died

    • 13-year-old Laurel Griggs appeared twice on SNL, including an opening skit in 2017

    • According to a Facebook post by her grandfather, she passed away on Nov. 5 from an asthma attack

    A young actress who starred on Broadway and appeared on Saturday Night Live had died. 

    13-year-old Laurel Griggs appeared twice on SNL, including an opening skit in 2017. 

    According to a Facebook post by her grandfather, she passed away on Nov. 5 from an asthma attack. 

    Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." She also starred as Ivanka in the musical "ONCE the Musical."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us