Broadway and 'SNL' Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at 13

What to Know A young actress who starred on Broadway and appeared on Saturday Night Live had died

13-year-old Laurel Griggs appeared twice on SNL, including an opening skit in 2017

According to a Facebook post by her grandfather, she passed away on Nov. 5 from an asthma attack

A young actress who starred on Broadway and appeared on Saturday Night Live had died.

13-year-old Laurel Griggs appeared twice on SNL, including an opening skit in 2017.

According to a Facebook post by her grandfather, she passed away on Nov. 5 from an asthma attack.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." She also starred as Ivanka in the musical "ONCE the Musical."