Broadway Stars to Perform in NYC Alley Leading Up to Tony Awards - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Broadway Stars to Perform in NYC Alley Leading Up to Tony Awards

By Ashley Serianni

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Broadway Stars to Perform in NYC Alley Leading Up to Tony Awards
    Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro
    The cast of 'Rock of Ages' perform on stage during 'Stars In The Alley' at Shubert Alley. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

    Broadway stars will gather on Friday to perform at Stars in the Alley in Shubert Alley.

    Alex Newell, from Once on This Island, will host the star-studded event this year with Alex Boniello, from Dear Evan Hansen, serving as the backstage corespondent.

    The performances will take place in Shubert Alley, which is located on 7th Avenue between 44th and 45th streets.

    While each current Broadway show is slated for a performance, special guest appearances will include Katharine McPhee from Waitress, Tyler Glenn from Kinky Boots, and Anthony Boyle from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

    Photos: Top Looks From the Star-Studded Tonys Red Carpet

    [NATL]Photos: Top Looks From the Star-Studded Red Carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards
    Getty/AP

    Stars in the Alley is a free concert that will celebrate the end of the Broadway season, leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us