The cast of 'Rock of Ages' perform on stage during 'Stars In The Alley' at Shubert Alley. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Broadway stars will gather on Friday to perform at Stars in the Alley in Shubert Alley.

Alex Newell, from Once on This Island, will host the star-studded event this year with Alex Boniello, from Dear Evan Hansen, serving as the backstage corespondent.

The performances will take place in Shubert Alley, which is located on 7th Avenue between 44th and 45th streets.

While each current Broadway show is slated for a performance, special guest appearances will include Katharine McPhee from Waitress, Tyler Glenn from Kinky Boots, and Anthony Boyle from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Stars in the Alley is a free concert that will celebrate the end of the Broadway season, leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards.

