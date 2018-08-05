One of two injured mothers in Monday's deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress who also appeared in the TV show "The Americans," a police source familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

What to Know Actress Ruthie Ann Miles will return to the stage weeks after losing her unborn child and months after her daughter died in a car crash

Playbill reports that Miles will head to London where she will take part in the West End production of "The King and I"

Abigail, Miles 4-year-old daughter, and a friend's toddler were both killed after a car plowed into the group March 5

Ruthie Ann Miles, the Broadway star who was severely injured in a Brooklyn crash that killed her young daughter and unborn child, has returned to the stage in London, her co-star tweeted.

Miles sang "like an angel" in "The King and I" in London's West End, tweeted Kelli O'Hara. Miles performed the role of Lady Thiang, according to the show's website.

"Every moment was a gift and continues to be," tweeted O'Hara, who plays Anna. "She is singing like an angel and commanding the stage with a heavenly force. An inspiration to all."

Miles won a Tony Award in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in "The King and I."

She is sharing the role at The London Palladium with Naoko Mori until the performance ends Sept. 29, according to the company that owns the theater.

Her London debut comes after months of personal tragedy for the actress.

Miles, who was expecting a baby girl with her husband Jonathan Blumenstein, lost the unborn baby due to injuries she suffered in the crash that also killed her 4-year-old daughter. The baby was due in May.

Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children in Park Slope on March 5 when a 44-year-old woman blew through a red light and plowed into the group, killing both children — Miles’ daughter, Abigail, and the friend's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

All four were found on the pavement with varying degrees of injuries. Cops later learned a fifth pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, had also been hit and had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dorothy Bruns, the driver that blew through the red light into the group, was indicted in connection with the case.

Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home May 3 on a 10-count indictment charging her with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes.

Bruns told police at the time she had medical issues — and though her license had been suspended she had not been criminally charged in the case until now. Prosecutors said that she had in fact suffered a seizure at the time of the collision, and had been driving in direct defiance of a doctor's orders following a hospitalization less than two months prior. That hospitalization stemmed from yet another car crash — that time into a parked vehicle.