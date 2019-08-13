Ben Sprecher, Notorious Broadway Producer With Scandal-Scarred Past, Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charges: Sources - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track the Rain; Latest Forecast
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Ben Sprecher, Notorious Broadway Producer With Scandal-Scarred Past, Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Charges: Sources

Ben Sprecher was notorious for the failed 2012 musical "Rebecca"

By Joe Valiquette

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Notorious B'Way Producer Busted on Fed Child Porn Charges

    Broadway producer Ben Sprecher was arrested on federal child pornography charges in Manhattan Tuesday, law enforcement sources say. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Broadway producer Ben Sprecher was arrested on federal child pornography charges in Manhattan Tuesday, law enforcement sources say

    • Sprecher was notorious for "Rebecca," a $12 million musical that collapsed in 2012 when a key backer turned out not to exist

    • His biography indicates he was most recently working on a stage adaptation of the horror classic "The Exorcist"

    A Broadway producer with ties to one of the biggest fraud scandals in theatre history faces federal child pornography charges after an early morning raid at his Harlem home Tuesday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

    Ben Sprecher was arrested on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, the sources said. He was taken into custody by the NYPD and Homeland Security Investigations agents at his home on West 122nd Street, where a search warrant is being executed, the sources say. 

    No additional details on the criminal complaint were immediately available, nor was attorney information for the producer.

    Sprecher has a lengthy list of Broadway credits, most recently the London stage adaptation of the horror classic "The Exorcist." On his LinkedIn profile, Sprecher also credits himself as a theatre owner-operator, executive producer of the national tour of "Little House on the Prairie" and producer of the Broadway revival of "Brighton Beach Memoirs."

    Top News Photos: HK Protestors Shut Down Airport For 2nd Day

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Pro-Democracy Protestors Shut Down HK Airport for 2nd Day, and More
    AFP/Getty Images

    But he is perhaps most notorious for "Rebecca," a $12 million musical that was set to open in the fall of 2012 -- until Sprecher and other investors found out the show's major backer did not exist.

    A Long Island stockbroker named Mark Hotton with a long history of civil fraud lawsuits against him was arrested for scamming Sprecher and the show's other backers. He ultimately plead guilty and was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

    Sprecher was cleared of any involvement in the fraud, but left with his reputation sullied. 

    “Do I feel like I was duped? I was duped. I was raped," Sprecher told the New York Times in an Oct. 2012 interview. 

    According to Playbill, lawsuits related to the show's collapse were still being settled as recently as this past May

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us