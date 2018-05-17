One of two injured mothers in Monday's deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress who also appeared in the TV show "The Americans," a police source familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

What to Know The Tony award-winning Broadway actress whose daughter was mowed down and killed in a Brooklyn crosswalk, has lost the baby she was carrying

Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein were expecting a baby girl this month

Miles was walking with a friend and their two young children in Park Slope March 5 when a woman blew through a red light and into the group

The Tony award-winning Broadway actress whose daughter was mowed down and killed in a Brooklyn crosswalk, has lost the baby she was carrying at the time of the crash, according to her lawyer.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein were expecting a baby girl this month.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” Ben Rubinowitz said in an issued statement. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom. As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children.”

Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children in Park Slope on March 5 when a 44-year-old woman blew through a red light and plowed into the group, killing both children — Miles’ daughter Abigail, 4, and Lew’s 1-year-old son Joshua.

Dorothy Bruns, the driver that blew through the red light into the group, was indicted in connection with the case.

Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home May 3 on a 10-count indictment charging her with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes in the violent March 5 crash at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue that killed 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew.

Though Rubinowitz said it would be up to the district attorney to decide, according to the state statute, prosecutors might not be able to pursue additional charges in the case because state laws regarding homicide apply after a baby is born.

Bruns had run through a red light just before slamming into the children, Abigail's pregnant mother, pregnant Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein (stage name Ruthie Ann Miles), and Joshua's mother Lauren Lew in the crosswalk. All four were found on the pavement with varying degrees of injuries. Cops later learned a fifth pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, had also been hit and had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Bruns told police at the time she had medical issues -- and though her license had been suspended she had not been criminally charged in the case until now. Prosecutors said Thursday that she had in fact suffered a seizure at the time of the collision, and had been driving in direct defiance of a doctor's orders following a hospitalization less than two months prior. That hospitalization stemmed from yet another car crash -- that time just into a parked vehicle.