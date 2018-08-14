What to Know Two people were injured after a car crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in what is being treated as a terrorist incident

Crash Outside British Parliament Being Treated as Terrorism



At least two people were injured after a car collided with several cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom, authorities said. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the car, described as a man in his late 20s, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of terrorist offenses, Metropolitan Police said. A counter-terrorism command is leading the investigation into the incident. Police said there was nobody else in the vehicle and no weapons have been recovered. Eyewitness Robert Nicholson said the driver of the car hit a group of cyclists head on, adding, "The driver made no obvious attempt to slow down as he hit the security barrier." Officers could be seen surrounding the vehicle while pointing guns through the driver's side window.

Firefighter Dies Battling Largest California Blaze in History

A Utah firefighter has died while battling the Mendocino Complex fire, officials said. Authorities said the man died at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the fire. An investigation is ongoing and notification of the next of kin is in progress. No other details have been released. The Mendocino Complex fires, twin wildfires that are being fought together, is the largest wildfire in California's history. The Ranch Fire has charred over 300,000 acres and is 59 percent contained. Cal Fire said the River Fire is now 100 percent contained and burned nearly 49,000 acres. Six firefighters have now died in connection with a wave of massive wildfires that struck Northern California in the past weeks. The deadliest wildfire, the Carr Fire, has left a total of eight people dead, including three firefighters. Two firefighters have died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

Trump, Omarosa Spar Over Claim He Used N-Word

President Trump and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman faced off in a messy clash that involved an explosive tell-all book, secret recordings, an ethnic slur and plenty of insults — reviving their roles as reality show boss and villain. Trump tackled Manigault Newman's claim that she had heard an audiotape of him using the N-word. He tweeted he had received a call from the producer of "The Apprentice" assuring him "there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa." Trump insisted, "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have." He said Manigault Newman had called him "a true Champion of Civil Rights" until she was fired.

Aretha Franklin Is Seriously Ill, Report Says

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, offered prayers and well wishes to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who is seriously ill. A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided. Carey, who considers Franklin one of her biggest influences, wrote on Twitter that she is "praying for the Queen of Soul." Missy Elliott said the public has to celebrate iconic artists before they die. Franklin canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Former WWE Star Jim Neidhart Dies at 63

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected. Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter in the WWE reality series, "Total Divas." Neidhart, "Hitman" Bret Hart and manager Jimmy Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and the tag team won multiple championships. Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.