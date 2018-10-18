'Bring Your Rage’: Witches Plan Hex on Kavanaugh in Brooklyn This Weekend - NBC New York
'Bring Your Rage’: Witches Plan Hex on Kavanaugh in Brooklyn This Weekend

By Jennifer Vazquez

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Modern day witches plans to hold a public hex on the Supreme Court's newly appointed -- and highly controversial -- associate justice

    • The occult bookstore, Catland, in Brooklyn asks all participating to “bring their rage” against Brett Kavanaugh

    • The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 20

    A coven of modern day witches plans to hold a public hex on the Supreme Court's newly appointed -- and highly controversial -- associate justice in Brooklyn this weekend.

    The occult bookstore, Catland, will hold the ritual Oct. 20 and asks all participating to “bring their rage” against Brett Kavanaugh. 

    Though Kavanugh will be the focal target, he is not the only target of the hex — “rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them” are also intended targets.

    “We will be embracing witchcraft's true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and its history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him,” the event’s description notes.

    Tickets to the ritual are $10. However, event organizers point out that no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

    Half of all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity, with 25 percent going to the Ali Forney Center, which and 25 percent going to Planned Parenthood.

    The press office of the Supreme Court of the United States did not immediately respond to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.

