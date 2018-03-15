A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DUI on the way to her own wedding in Arizona earlier this week, local affiliate KVOA reported.

Amber Young was busted when police in Marana, a town in Pima County northwest of Tucscon, responded to a three-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. (PT) Monday.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries because of the crash, KVOA reported.

Young was hauled into a police station for testing, then released to her fiance. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.