Bride Busted for Alleged Drunk Driving on Way to Her Own Wedding (And the Photo Says It All) - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bride Busted for Alleged Drunk Driving on Way to Her Own Wedding (And the Photo Says It All)

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Welcome Kindness With Come From Away
    Marana Police Department

    A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DUI on the way to her own wedding in Arizona earlier this week, local affiliate KVOA reported

    Amber Young was busted when police in Marana, a town in Pima County northwest of Tucscon, responded to a three-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. (PT) Monday. 

    One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries because of the crash, KVOA reported. 

    Young was hauled into a police station for testing, then released to her fiance. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available. 

    Top News Pics: #NationalWalkoutDay, Congress Debates Guns

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us