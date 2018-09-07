What to Know Senate Democrats worked to paint Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a foe of abortion rights and a likely defender of President Trump

The mystery illness that sickened at least 19 people on a plane from Dubai to JFK was the flu in at least 10 cases, the mayor's office said

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in 'Deliverance' and 'Boogie Nights' has died

Brett Kavanaugh Avoids Major Missteps, Closing 2 Days of Testimony

Senate Democrats worked into the night in a last, ferocious attempt to paint Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a foe of abortion rights and a likely defender of President Trump. But after two marathon days in the witness chair in a Senate hearing room, Kavanaugh appeared to be on a path to confirmation as a Supreme Court justice. The 53-year-old appellate judge stuck to a well-rehearsed script throughout his testimony, providing only glimpses of his judicial stances while avoiding any serious mistakes that might jeopardize his confirmation. In what almost seemed like a celebration Thursday, Kavanaugh's two daughters returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room for the final hours of testimony, accompanied by teammates on Catholic school basketball teams their father has coached. Senators will return for a final hearing day on Friday along with more than two dozen witnesses on both sides of the nomination fight.

Trump Lauds Kavanaugh Progress, Decries 'Meanness' at Rally

President Trump praised Judge Brett Kavanaugh's progress toward winning confirmation to the Supreme Court but decried the "anger and the meanness on the other side," blasting Democrats' behavior toward his nominee as "sick." During a campaign rally in Montana, Trump sought to elevate Kavanaugh's confirmation as a political litmus test for voters as he embraced a Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a top GOP target in the fall elections. Trump also raised the specter of impeachment if Democrats win control of Congress. As he stood alongside Tester's opponent, state Auditor Matt Rosendale, Trump said Tester "will never drain the swamp because he happens to live in the swamp." Seeking to portray the Montana farmer as a tool of liberal Democrats, Trump said, "Jon Tester talks like he's from Montana, but he votes like he's Nancy Pelosi" — a reference to the House minority leader, a frequent Trump target.

Twitter Permanently Bans Alex Jones and InfoWars Accounts

Twitter has permanently banned the accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones and InfoWars for violating the company's abusive behavior policies, the company said. The ban appears to be related to a heated exchange between Jones and a CNN reporter, which Jones live-streamed on the Twitter-owned video service Periscope. Jones ranted at the reporter, as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, following back-to-back congressional hearings where Dorsey addressed online election interference, as well as accusations of political bias and conservative censorship on the platform. The ban comes weeks after Jones' accounts were removed or suspended by other major tech companies including Apple, Facebook and YouTube.

Mystery Illness on Jet to JFK Is the Flu, Mayor's Office Says

The mystery illness that sickened at least 19 people on a plane from Dubai to John F. Kennedy Airport has been confirmed as the flu in at least 10 cases, the mayor's office said. All 10 patients hospitalized after the nightmare flight will be kept in Jamaica Hospital as a precaution, New York City Mayor press secretary Eric Phillips said on Twitter. The health department added, "The tests showed no illness beyond influenza or other common cold viruses, and we expect all 10 people to be released from the hospital soon." A health official says the incident is a good reminder that flu season is approaching, and it's a good time to get vaccinated.

Burt Reynolds, Star of Film, TV and Tabloids, Dead at 82, Niece Says

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," commercial hits such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and for an active off-screen love life which included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82. In a statement, his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, called his death "totally unexpected," although she acknowledged he had health issues. Hess noted her uncle's kindness and generosity, and thanked "all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career." The mustached, smirking Reynolds inspired a wide range of responses over his long, erratic career: critical acclaim and critical scorn, popular success and box office bombs. Reynolds made scores of movies, ranging from lightweight fare such as the hits "The Cannonball Run" and "Smokey and the Bandit" to more serious films like "The Longest Yard" and "The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing."

Oscars Delays Plan for Popular Film Award at 2019 Ceremony

The organization that bestows the Academy Awards says it is suspending plans to award a new Oscar for popular films at the 2019 ceremony amid widespread backlash to the idea. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it will further study plans for the category. It wrote in a statement that it recognized that implementing a new award three quarters of the way into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released. The film academy announced the new category for "outstanding achievement in popular film" last month. There were immediate questions about what the criteria would be for a "popular film" and many inside and outside the film industry wondered how it would impact critically and commercially popular films such as "Black Panther." The superhero blockbuster has been cited as a possible best picture contender.