What to Know Trump's Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh was thrust into turmoil after a woman accused him of high school-era sexual misconduct

Long-term aspirin use may be harmful for older people who have not already had a heart attack or stroke, NBCNews reports, citing a new study

Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, defended Allen and attacked her adoptive mother in an interview

Sens Call for Delay of Kavanaugh Vote After Sexual Assault Allegations

President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Democrats immediately called for a delay in a key committee vote set for this later week and a Republican on the closely divided panel said he's "not comfortable" voting on the nomination without first hearing from the accuser. The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, told The Washington Post in her first interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a Maryland party they attended in the early 1980s, clumsily tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Ford, 51 and a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, says she was able to get away after a friend of Kavanaugh's who was in the room jumped on top of them and everyone tumbled. Kavanaugh, 53 and a federal appeals judge in Washington, repeated an earlier denial of Ford's allegation.

Swollen Carolina Rivers Near Record Levels as Florence Looms

With Wilmington cut off from the rest of North Carolina by still-rising floodwaters from Florence, officials plan to airlift food and water to a city of nearly 120,000 people as rescuers elsewhere pull inland residents from homes threatened by swollen rivers. The spreading disaster claimed additional lives, with at least 17 people confirmed dead, and the nation's top emergency official said other states were in the path this week. The dead in North Carolina included a mother and baby killed when a tree fell on a house in Wilmington, a man in his late 60s who was electrocuted plugging in a generator, a man in his late 70s who was hurt while outside, a woman who couldn't be treated for a medical condition due to blocked roads and an 81-year-old man who died after falling while packing to evacuate. Remnants of the storm will pummel the tri-state on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Aspirin May Be Harmful for Older Patients, Study Finds

Long-term use of aspirin may be harmful for older people who have not already had a heart attack or stroke, NBCNews reports, citing a new international study. Researchers found a significant risk internal gastric bleeding, which thins blood, is caused by aspirin. According to the new report, older people get no health benefits from taking the medication. "For healthy people, 70 and older, who don’t have a reason to be on aspirin, such as a previous heart attack or stroke, there was no discernible benefit," said study coauthor Dr. Anne Murray, a geriatrician and epidemiologist at the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, told NCBNews. Current guidelines say daily aspirin is recommended for adults in their 50s who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a history of smoking.

Soon-Yi Previn Defends Husband, Attacks Mia Farrow in Interview

Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and the estranged adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, defended her husband against what she contends is unfair treatment in the #MeToo era and attacked her adoptive mother in her first public comments about the relationships in decades. New York magazine posted on its website an in-depth article about Previn in which she talks of a troubled relationship with her mother and tells how she fell in love in 1992 with Allen, who was Farrow's boyfriend at the time. The 47-year-old said she and her mother clashed soon after Farrow adopted her and that her mother many times treated her like a maid. She denies being manipulated into a relationship by Allen. Previn told the magazine that she decided to speak out now because Dylan Farrow, who is an adopted daughter of Allen, is, in her view, unfairly accusing her husband of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

2018 Emmys Watch: Five Things to Look For

The first Emmys, handed out in 1949, honored local Los Angeles programming in television's early days with a half-dozen awards. The landmark 70th edition, which airs Sept. 17 on NBC, boasts scores of nominees spanning broadcast, cable and streaming outlets. The scope of the awards show has changed, but the goal remains the same: to honor the best in small-screen entertainment. There are some things to watch for as the Emmys enter the septuagenarian years.

Time Magazine Sold for $190M to Salesforce Co-Founder and His Wife

Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp. to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife, it was announced. Meredith announced it was selling Time magazine for $190 million in cash to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer. Meredith had completed the purchase of Time along with other publications of Time Inc. earlier this year. The Benioffs are purchasing Time personally, and the transaction is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Benioff is chairman and co-CEO and co-founder. The announcement by Meredith said that the Benioffs would not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions at Time. Those decisions will continue to be made by Time's current executive leadership team, the announcement said.