A large fight outside a New Jersey adult entertainment establishment left two men in critical condition, one after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said.

The brawl began at about 3 a.m. Sunday outside Cheeques Gentlemen's Club, and two people were assaulted by multiple suspects, Linden police said.

One of the men, a 31-year-old Jersey City resident, was then struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Both were taken to University Hospital in Newark and listed in critical condition.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Det. Joseph Kaulfers at (908) 474-8536 or Inv. Jimmy Solano at (908) 474-8505.