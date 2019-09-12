What to Know A sprawling melee broke out in front of a cab in Hell’s Kitchen after reports that someone was struck by the vehicle, police said

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car Thursday on the corner of West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue

But according to the driver he didn’t hit anyone. Instead, he says four or five people started jumping on the hood of his cab in a fight

A sprawling melee broke out in front of a cab in Hell’s Kitchen after reports that someone was struck by the vehicle, police said.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the corner of West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue. After arriving, officers found one person who said he had been struck by the car. He suffered serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

But according to the driver of the taxi, he didn’t hit anyone. Instead, he says four or five people started jumping on the hood of his Toyota SUV cab as they were fighting in the street. Witnesses say those involved in the fight appeared to be teenagers. The cab driver believes it was a case of mistaken identity, with those in the fight confusing him for another cab.

Video showed a chaotic scene as a group of people were crowded around the vehicle, and police were seen bringing at least one person to the ground. More officers were called to the scene to help deal with the rowdy crowd.

According to the FDNY, seven people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result, five of which were members of the NYPD. Three others refused medical attention.

Another person at the scene suffered minor injuries from pepper spray, the FDNY said.

Police had four people in custody, but it was unclear if they had been charged. The driver stayed at the scene and talked with police before leaving, and it does not appear he will face charges. An investigation is ongoing.