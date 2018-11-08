Boys Arrested in Pipe Throw Through Brooklyn Synagogue

Police say teens who tossed a pipe into a synagogue also harassed a Jewish boy on the street the same day. Marc Santia reports.

Police say they've arrested two 13-year-old boys in the case of a metal pipe being thrown through the front window of a synagogue in Brooklyn last weekend.

One of the boys is being charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime; the other is being charged with second-degree aggravated hate crime for race/religion.

They're believed to be the same boys seen on surveillance video trying to know a yarmulke off a Jewish boy walking on the sidewalk.

Their names are not being released due to their ages.

Hate Messages Found in Brooklyn

A quiet block in Brooklyn Heights famed for its popularity with trick-or-treaters was defaced with Nazi symbols and other slurs the night before Halloween. John Chandler reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018)

The NYPD says anti-Semitic crimes have increased in the last month.

“The increased reports of swastikas and other criminal mischief here in the 5 boroughs absolutely concerns us. And none of it, none of it will ever be tolerated in New York City,” NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday.

According to NYPD data, "while New York City was on pace to have a lower number of hate crimes in 2018 than 2017, October saw a notable uptick, particularly in anti-Semitic hate crimes."

Anti-Semitic based biased crimes have seen an increase of 29 — rising to 159 incidents during the time period ending Nov. 4 in comparison to the same time last year, according to NYPD statistics.