What to Know The boyfriend of Morgan Freeman's granddaughter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in her stabbing death

E'Dena Hines, 33, was stabbed and killed by Lamar Davenport, now 33, near her Washington Heights apartment building in July 2015

Davenport was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May 2018

The man convicted of killing Morgan Freeman's granddaughter on a Manhattan street in 2015 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lamar Davenport, 33, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in a bench trial last May. Prosecutors said he fatally stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend E'Dena Hines near her Washington Heights apartment building in July 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"Ambitious and driven, E’Dena Hines was deeply loved by family and friends before her life was brought to a horrific and tragic end by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Freeman mourned Hines in a statement when she died, saying: "The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."

Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter Stabbed to Death in Washington Heights

The granddaughter of actor Morgan Freeman was stabbed to death in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. (Published Monday, Aug. 17, 2015)

Hines shared Freeman's love of acting, and appeared in a small role in "12 Flights Up", a drama starring her grandfather and Diane Keaton. She studied at New York University's graduate acting program, according to her website.

She also taught under-exposed children in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Freeman's publicist has said that Hines was technically the actor's step-granddaughter but that he always referred to her as his granddaughter. Police initially said that she was his goddaughter.