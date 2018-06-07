What to Know A concerned man's girlfriend made a gruesome discovery when she went to his Bronx home to check on him after he didn't show up to work

Tyrone Fleming, 40, was found dead with a stab wound to his back and was discovered blocking the front door to his Highbridge apartment

A medical examiner will determine his cause of death; no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

A woman found her boyfriend stabbed to death inside his Bronx apartment on Wednesday after she checked in on him after he didn’t show up to work.

The NYPD says 40-year-old Tyrone Fleming’s beau went to his Highbridge apartment on University Avenue and found his lifeless body blocking the front door of his home. Cops claim he had a stab wound to his back.

When officers found Fleming unconscious on the floor, he was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4 that there is surveillance video of a man entering, and later leaving, Fleming’s apartment, but the sources said it’s not clear what, if any, role he played in Fleming’s mysterious death.

The Daily News reports Fleming acts in a YouTube series called "848."

A medical examiner will determine Fleming’s cause of death. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.