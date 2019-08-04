An au pair and her male employer were killed in Maplewood, New Jersey. George Spencer reports.

What to Know A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and her employer to death, sources and prosecutors say

Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth, faces charges including murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the deaths

He allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, and her employer, David Kimowitz, at Kimowitz' Maplewood home

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his au pair girlfriend and her employer to death, law enforcement sources and prosecutors say.

Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday.

Porter allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, to death at the house in Maplewood where she worked as an au pair, according to law enforcement sources and the prosecutor's office.

He also fatally stabbed Bermudez-Rodriguez' employer, David Kimowitz, 40, inside the home, prosecutors say.

Police responded to the home near Jefferson Avenue and Valley Street in Maplewood after receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement sources said.

Bermudez-Rodriguez was first stabbed in the house, then ran outside away from her attacker, the sources said. Porter allegedly caught up to her and continued stabbing her.

Police tracked her trail of blood back to the house where they found Kimowitz stabbed to death, according to the sources.

The rest of the family were away at the time, the sources said.

Porter's attorney information wasn't immediately available on Sunday.