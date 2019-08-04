Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Death of New Jersey Au Pair, Her Employer: Prosecutors - NBC New York
Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Death of New Jersey Au Pair, Her Employer: Prosecutors

Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth, faces charges including murder and possession of a weapon, prosecutors say

By Brian Thompson

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Au Pair, Employer Killed in Apparent Double-Homicide

    An au pair and her male employer were killed in Maplewood, New Jersey. George Spencer reports.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and her employer to death, sources and prosecutors say

    • Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth, faces charges including murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the deaths

    • He allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, and her employer, David Kimowitz, at Kimowitz' Maplewood home

    A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his au pair girlfriend and her employer to death, law enforcement sources and prosecutors say. 

    Joseph Porter, 27, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Sunday. 

    Porter allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, to death at the house in Maplewood where she worked as an au pair, according to law enforcement sources and the prosecutor's office. 

    He also fatally stabbed Bermudez-Rodriguez' employer, David Kimowitz, 40, inside the home, prosecutors say. 

    Police responded to the home near Jefferson Avenue and Valley Street in Maplewood after receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement sources said. 

    Bermudez-Rodriguez was first stabbed in the house, then ran outside away from her attacker, the sources said. Porter allegedly caught up to her and continued stabbing her. 

    Police tracked her trail of blood back to the house where they found Kimowitz stabbed to death, according to the sources. 

    The rest of the family were away at the time, the sources said. 

    Porter's attorney information wasn't immediately available on Sunday. 

