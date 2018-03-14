A child with a confirmed case of the measles landed at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this week, New Jersey health officials said.

The child, flying from from Brussels, arrived at Newark Airport’s Terminal B on Monday afternoon and left on a connecting flight to Memphis, Tennessee, out of Terminal C later that afternoon, according to the state Health Department. The child was infectious that day and may have traveled to other areas of the airport.

Health officials are warning that anyone at the airport between 12:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday could have been exposed to the virus and could develop symptoms as late as April 2.

Health officials said that anyone who isn’t sure whether they’ve been vaccinated and may have been exposed should call a doctor. Anyone with symptoms should contact health care providers before going for an exam.

Symptoms of measles usually develop within 10 to 12 days of exposure and include fever, rash, cough, pink eye and runny nose. The disease can also cause pneumonia and brain swelling. In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or low birth weight.

The virus is spread through the air when someone sneezes or coughs.