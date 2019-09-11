New Video Shows Men Wanted in Brutal Subway Slashing of 16-Year-Old Boy - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New Video Shows Men Wanted in Brutal Subway Slashing of 16-Year-Old Boy

The boy was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his face, arms and chest and is expected to survive

Published Sep 11, 2019 at 9:54 AM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance Shows Suspects Wanted in Boy's Subway Station Slashing

    Police released surveillance video of the group running out of the station, hopping over turnstiles on their way out. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A 16-year-old boy was slashed multiple times after some sort of argument with a group of young men at the 96th Street subway station Monday

    • Police released surveillance video of the group running out of the station, hopping over turnstiles on their way out

    • Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities have released surveillance video of a group of about eight young men wanted in a brutal slashing attack on a 16-year-old boy on a Manhattan subway platform earlier this week. 

    The video released by police Wednesday shows the group running out of the 96th Street and Columbus Circle station, hopping over turnstiles on their way out, after attacking the boy on the northbound C train platform around 2 a.m. Monday. 

    Police say the boy had some sort of argument with the group before he was slashed multiple times; he was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his face, arms and chest and is expected to survive.

    He was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

    Teen Stabbed on Upper West Side Platform

    [NY] Teen Stabbed on Upper West Side Platform
    The boy was stabbed once in the torso and once under the arm. He is expected to survive.
    (Published Monday, Sept. 9, 2019)

    Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us