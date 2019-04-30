Rohan Burke of Brooklyn died at an area hospital following the attack in Midwood. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019)

The parents of a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in broad daylight near a pizza shop in Brooklyn Monday say their son was a respectful kid who wanted to be a prosecutor when he grew up. And they shared a gut-wrenching account of his final moments.

According to the story Rohan Burke's say detectives told them, two young males and a girl walked up to their son on Avenue M and East 17th Street in Midwood around 4 p.m. One of the males stabbed Burke, then passed the knife to the girl, some of which played out on surveillance video, the parents said they were told.

A worker at a nearby pizza shop heard the screams and ran out to try to help Burke. He was the one who called 911.

It wasn't clear how many times Burke was stabbed.

Burke's family -- and his neighbors -- are heartbroken. All say the boy wasn't the least bit argumentative and would never provoke a fight. They can't fathom why he would have been attacked -- and cops say a motive remains unclear.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.