The 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition since the attack

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a vicious mob attack on a 14-year-old boy in the middle of a New York City highway last week. 

    Ramon Paulino, of the Bronx, faces charges of attempted murder, gang assault and assault in the June 18 attack on the boy during rush hour, cops said Tuesday. 

    Police responding to a call around 5:30 p.m. that day found the boy stabbed multiple times in the median of the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit. Video released by police showed a number of shirtless young people pouncing on and attacking the boy as cars slowed to watch the fray. 

    The boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

    It wasn't clear if police were looking for additional suspects in the attack, nor was it clear if Paulino had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

