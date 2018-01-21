Boy Scouts Volunteer Arrested in Heroin and Gun Bust: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Boy Scouts Volunteer Arrested in Heroin and Gun Bust: NYPD

Published at 8:47 AM EST on Jan 21, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    NYPD
    Police released this photo of drugs and guns seized in a raid on Staten Island.

    A Boy Scouts volunteer and another man were arrested in a heroin and drug bust on Staten Island, police said. 

    Police seized 277 glassines of heroin, a shotgun, an imitation pistol, scales and drug packaging during a raid on Lafayette Avenue on Friday. 

    Kevin Saunders, 25, of Staten Island, was a volunteer with the scouts. The Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts said it was placing Saunders on a list of ineligible volunteers. 

    Alan Soler, 44, of Staten Island, had no official ties to the Scouts but was placed on a list of parents who can't participate in Scout programs, the organization said. 

    Both men face drug and weapons charges. They are also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. The Staten Island Advance reported that two young children were in the home during the search. 

    It wasn't known whether the men had attorneys. 

