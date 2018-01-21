Boy Scouts Volunteer Arrested in Heroin and Gun Bust: NYPD

Police released this photo of drugs and guns seized in a raid on Staten Island.

A Boy Scouts volunteer and another man were arrested in a heroin and drug bust on Staten Island, police said.

Police seized 277 glassines of heroin, a shotgun, an imitation pistol, scales and drug packaging during a raid on Lafayette Avenue on Friday.

Kevin Saunders, 25, of Staten Island, was a volunteer with the scouts. The Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts said it was placing Saunders on a list of ineligible volunteers.

Alan Soler, 44, of Staten Island, had no official ties to the Scouts but was placed on a list of parents who can't participate in Scout programs, the organization said.

Both men face drug and weapons charges. They are also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. The Staten Island Advance reported that two young children were in the home during the search.

It wasn't known whether the men had attorneys.