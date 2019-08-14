Boy Saves Cat in Box Thrown Off Connecticut Bridge Into Water - NBC New York
Boy Saves Cat in Box Thrown Off Connecticut Bridge Into Water

A young boy heard meowing coming from a box, so he ran up to the water's edge to retrieve it, rescuing the male cat inside

    Bridgeport Animal Control

    • A boy helped save a cat's life after he saw a man throw a box from a bridge into water, according to a local animal shelter

    • The 10-year-old boy flagged down a police officer after witnessing a man toss a box from a bridge in Bridgeport

    • The young boy then heard meowing coming from the box, so he ran up to the water's edge to retrieve it, rescuing the male cat inside

    A boy helped save a cat's life after he saw a man throw a box from a bridge into water, according to a local animal shelter.

    The 10-year-old boy flagged down a police officer after witnessing a man toss a box from a bridge in Bridgeport, landing in the Pequonnock River, the Bridgeport Animal Control shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

    The young boy then heard meowing coming from the box, which was taped up and tied in a garbage bag, the group said. He ran up to the water's edge to retrieve the box, and rescued the male cat inside.

    Bridgeport Animal Control did not have any further information regarding the incident, but pictures posted showed the cat seemingly unharmed.

    If you have any information about what happened or if you know who may own the cat, Bridgeport Animal Control asks you call to them at 203-576-7727.

