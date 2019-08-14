What to Know A boy helped save a cat's life after he saw a man throw a box from a bridge into water, according to a local animal shelter

A boy helped save a cat's life after he saw a man throw a box from a bridge into water, according to a local animal shelter.

The 10-year-old boy flagged down a police officer after witnessing a man toss a box from a bridge in Bridgeport, landing in the Pequonnock River, the Bridgeport Animal Control shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The young boy then heard meowing coming from the box, which was taped up and tied in a garbage bag, the group said. He ran up to the water's edge to retrieve the box, and rescued the male cat inside.

Bridgeport Animal Control did not have any further information regarding the incident, but pictures posted showed the cat seemingly unharmed.

If you have any information about what happened or if you know who may own the cat, Bridgeport Animal Control asks you call to them at 203-576-7727.