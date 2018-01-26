A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle in Brooklyn was struck and killed by a Mack truck as it was making a right turn, police say.

The boy, identified as Kevin Flores, was riding his bike on Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the driver of a 2000 Mack oil truck hit him as it was making a right turn onto Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Flores was taken to Interfaith Hospital with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and taken into custody for driving with a suspended license, police say.