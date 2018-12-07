What to Know An 11-year-old boy is being questioned after his stepfather died following a kick to the stomach at their Bronx home Thursday, cops say

An 11-year-old boy is being questioned after his stepfather died following a kick to the stomach at their Bronx home Thursday, authorities say.

The boy is not expected to be charged in the death of 51-year-old George Szkred, who was found unconscious on a couch in his apartment on Heath Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Cops say the boy had been arguing with Szkred and his mother when he kicked Szkred. It's not clear what the argument was about, but the stepfather apparently was already extremely sickened by cancer and very frail.

The investigation is ongoing.