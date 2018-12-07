11-Year-Old Boy Questioned After Stepfather Dies Following Kick to Stomach in NYC Apartment - NBC New York
11-Year-Old Boy Questioned After Stepfather Dies Following Kick to Stomach in NYC Apartment

Published 22 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 11-year-old boy is being questioned after his stepfather died following a kick to the stomach at their Bronx home Thursday, cops say

    • The boy is not expected to be charged; the stepfather apparently was already very sickened by cancer and extremely frail

    • The investigation is ongoing

    An 11-year-old boy is being questioned after his stepfather died following a kick to the stomach at their Bronx home Thursday, authorities say. 

    The boy is not expected to be charged in the death of 51-year-old George Szkred, who was found unconscious on a couch in his apartment on Heath Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

    Cops say the boy had been arguing with Szkred and his mother when he kicked Szkred. It's not clear what the argument was about, but the stepfather apparently was already extremely sickened by cancer and very frail. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

