What to Know A 17-year-old boy was pushed into the street during an argument in the Bronx, and was hit by a moving car

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and died there

Police say the suspect fled the scene; the boy's death has been classified as a homicide

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was pushed into the path of a moving ambulette during an argument with another person in the Bronx, police say.

The victim, Angel Reyes-Gonzalez, was arguing with someone at 194th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor when the other person pushed him into the street, where he was hit by an ambulette, police said.

"I just heard people say they jumped him, threw him into the street, and a white van hit his head," said friend Pamela Alvarez.

The driver of the ambulette stayed on the scene. Reyes-Gonzalez was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in cardiac arrest from severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Tuesday his death had been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

People in the neighborhood who knew Reyes-Gonzalez said he was "a good guy." Friends said he had no family in the country, and police were trying to reach loved ones in Mexico.