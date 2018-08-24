What to Know Cops responded to a home in Suffolk County Friday after getting a call from a neighbor about a loud sound

They found a boy around 9 years old with a mysterious hand injury; it was lacerated and bloody and he may have a broken finger

It's not clear what caused the injury or the sound; the investigation is ongoing

Authorities are trying to figure out how a young Long Island boy ended up with a bloody, lacerated hand and a possible broken finger that coincided with a neighbor's call to police about a loud sound at a nearby home.

The boy, thought to be around 9, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the mysterious incident at the Mini Court home in Suffolk County's Manorville Friday morning.

Police say the loud boom and the injury appeared to have happened inside the home, on an upper floor. Only the boy and his aunt were home at the time. The aunt says she was downstairs and heard the loud sound; then she saw her nephew with a bloody hand.

He remained hospitalized Friday afternoon. The extent of his injuries weren't immediately clear.

An investigation into the source of the sound -- and the injury -- is ongoing.