The family of a third-grade student at a Brooklyn public school is calling for a full investigation by education officials after they say the 9-year-old boy suffered an injury in gym class that required emergency brain surgery.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is expected to join the family of Roger Gao, a student at PS 250 George H. Lindsey in Williamsburg, at a press conference Monday morning.

Adams says Gao was apparently hurt in gym class on Monday, Jan. 7; the boy needed brain surgery and had an "extended" hospital stay, his office said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the boy may have gotten hurt, though additional information is expected later in the morning. Adams' office released a graphic image of the boy's head post-surgery that shows a number of stitches covering virtually the entire right side of his skull as he sits on a hospital bed in pajamas.

The Department of Education said in a statement it would look into any allegations.

"Safety always comes first, and EMS swiftly responded to the school," a spokeswoman said. "We will investigate any allegation of misconduct, and ensure we continue providing support to the family.”