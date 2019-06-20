A young boy and his grandmother were found dead in their house Thursday in Willingboro, New Jersey, according to two law enforcement sources.

A domestic dispute between the boy's mother and a ex-boyfriend is believed to have led to the stabbing deaths, the sources told NBC10.

The suspect in the killings, who is not yet identified, escaped initial capture Thursday after the girlfriend fled from him to a Wawa in Westampton, Burlington County, sources said.

The victims, found in a house on Eastbrook Drive, have also not been identified.

Local police and the Burlington County prosecutor's office has not yet released information in the slayings.

"The BCPO and the Willingboro Township Police department are presently conducting a death investigation on Eastbrook Lane in Willingboro Township," Burlington County prosecutor's spokesman Joel Bewley said in an email. "An update will be provided later today."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.