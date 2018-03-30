After Only a Few Turn Up to Boy's Bar Mitzvah, Police Make It the Best Party Ever - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

After Only a Few Turn Up to Boy's Bar Mitzvah, Police Make It the Best Party Ever

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Show Up for Bar Mitzvah When No One Else Does

    We bet everyone who skipped out will be kicking themselves that they didn't attend Reuben's bar mitzvah. (Published 2 hours ago)

    These police officers know an emergency when they see one.

    When only a handful of guests turned up to a boy named Reuben's bar mitzvah in Jerusalem, county police came to the rescue. 

    The word went out and dozens of county police and fire fighters showed up to celebrate the boy's special day. Israel Police said some officers even made the effort despite not being on duty.

    Officers captured video of the party and posted it on Facebook. One clip shows Reuben on the shoulders of a policeman, dancing as a house music track pumps out.

    Watch the clip above.

    See Inside the Largest-Ever Chick-fil-A Now Open in NYCSee Inside the Largest-Ever Chick-fil-A Now Open in NYC

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us