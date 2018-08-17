Man Follows Teen Boy Into NYC Church, Fondles Him: Sources

Police say they are trying to track down a man who sources claim followed a teen boy inside a Brooklyn church, where he fondled him. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man Follows Teen Boy Into NYC Church, Gropes Him: Police

What to Know A man followed a victim into a Brooklyn church, where police say the man followed the victim

Sources say the victim is a teen boy who was groped twice over his pants at the church in Sunset Park

The boy wasn't hurt and no arrests have been made; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

The 50-something-year-old suspect followed the boy, whose exact age wasn’t known, into a church in Sunset Park on Fifth Avenue and 48th Street last Friday, according to the NYPD.

Cops claim once the pair was inside, the man initiated a conversation with the victim. A short time later, police and sources say, the man fondled the boy over his pants two different times.

The boy wasn't hurt, according to officials.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.