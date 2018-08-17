Man Follows Teen Boy Into NYC Church, Fondles Him: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Follows Teen Boy Into NYC Church, Fondles Him: Sources

By Katherine Creag

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Follows Teen Boy Into NYC Church, Gropes Him: Police

    Police say they are trying to track down a man who sources claim followed a teen boy inside a Brooklyn church, where he fondled him. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A man followed a victim into a Brooklyn church, where police say the man followed the victim

    • Sources say the victim is a teen boy who was groped twice over his pants at the church in Sunset Park

    • The boy wasn't hurt and no arrests have been made; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

    Police say they are trying to track down a man who sources claim followed a teen boy inside a Brooklyn church, where he fondled him.

    The 50-something-year-old suspect followed the boy, whose exact age wasn’t known, into a church in Sunset Park on Fifth Avenue and 48th Street last Friday, according to the NYPD.

    Cops claim once the pair was inside, the man initiated a conversation with the victim. A short time later, police and sources say, the man fondled the boy over his pants two different times.

    The boy wasn't hurt, according to officials. 

    These Are the Best Hospitals in New York, New Ranking Says

    [NY ONLY CANVA] These Are the Best Hospitals in New York, According to New Ranking

    No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us