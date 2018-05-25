3-Year-Old Boy Dies After He's Found Unconscious With Facial Injuries: NYPD - NBC New York
3-Year-Old Boy Dies After He's Found Unconscious With Facial Injuries: NYPD

The stepfather is being questioned by authorities, but no arrests have been made

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    
    A young boy had died after was found inside his Bronx housing project unconscious and police say he had signs of trauma.

    Three-year-old Messiah Allen died late Thursday after officials rushed to his home at the Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview, according to the NYPD. Cops claim Messiah was found unresponsive with injuries to his face.

    Messiah was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said when they got to the scene, Messiah's stepfather was performing CPR, which cops say could have caused the boy's injuries. The stepfather is being questioned by authorities, but no arrests have been made. 

    A medical examiner will determine Messiah’s cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

