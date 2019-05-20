What to Know A NY intramural basketball coach allegedly attacked a child playing ball at a Jewish center over the weekend

Cops were called to the victim's home Saturday afternoon; he said the intramural coach punched him in both opens with closed fists

No other specifics on the case were available; anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers 1-800-244-TIPS

An intramural basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly attacking a boy playing ball at a Long Island Jewish center over the weekend, authorities say.

Cops were first called to the home of the juvenile victim Saturday afternoon. The boy complained of pain and bruising that he had suffered while playing basketball at Sid Jacobsen Jewish Center earlier that day, allegedly at the hands of an intramural coach.

Police were told the coach, Cheikh Ndiaye, punched the boy with a closed first in both arms. It wasn't clear what prompted the alleged attack on the child, nor was it known which league Ndiaye was working with at the time.

Ndiaye, of Queens, was arrested on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with additional information or who feels that he or she may have been victimized by the coach is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.