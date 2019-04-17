Boy, 7, Dies After Getting Pinned Between Van, School Bus: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Boy, 7, Dies After Getting Pinned Between Van, School Bus: Police

The boy was getting off a school bus on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the van, police said

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy, 7, Dies After Getting Pinned Between Van, School Bus: Police
    Chopper 4

    What to Know

    • A 7-year-old boy who was hit by a van after he got off a school bus in Queens has died, the NYPD said

    • The boy was getting off a school bus on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the van, police said

    • Police didn't immediately release the boy's name or provide additional details about the incident

    A 7-year-old boy who was hit by a van after he got off a school bus in Queens has died, the NYPD said. 

    The boy was getting off a school bus on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the van, police said.

    The boy, who got pinned between the van and the school bus, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

    Police didn't immediately release the boy's name or provide additional details about the incident. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us