What to Know A 7-year-old boy who was hit by a van after he got off a school bus in Queens has died, the NYPD said

The boy was getting off a school bus on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the van, police said

Police didn't immediately release the boy's name or provide additional details about the incident

A 7-year-old boy who was hit by a van after he got off a school bus in Queens has died, the NYPD said.

The boy was getting off a school bus on Gipson Street in Far Rockaway Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the van, police said.

The boy, who got pinned between the van and the school bus, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police didn't immediately release the boy's name or provide additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.