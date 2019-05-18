What to Know A 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head behind a NYCHA building in Harlem, police said

Police responding to a 911 call found Jeremiah Draper unconscious and unresponsive behind a St. Nicholas Houses building

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. An investigation is ongoing

A 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head behind a NYCHA building in Manhattan, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call around 9:35 p.m. on Friday found Jeremiah Draper unconscious and unresponsive behind a St. Nicholas Houses building on West 131st Street in Harlem, the NYPD said.

The boy, who lived in a building nearby, had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the boy’s death. An investigation is ongoing.