Boy, 15, Found Fatally Shot in Head Behind Manhattan Building: Police - NBC New York
The boy was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a St. Nicholas Houses building in Harlem, the NYPD said

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head behind a NYCHA building in Harlem, police said

    • Police responding to a 911 call found Jeremiah Draper unconscious and unresponsive behind a St. Nicholas Houses building

    • The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. An investigation is ongoing

    A 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the head behind a NYCHA building in Manhattan, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call around 9:35 p.m. on Friday found Jeremiah Draper unconscious and unresponsive behind a St. Nicholas Houses building on West 131st Street in Harlem, the NYPD said.

    The boy, who lived in a building nearby, had a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    No one has been arrested in connection with the boy’s death. An investigation is ongoing.

