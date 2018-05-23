Boy, 11, Falls From New Jersey Residential High-Rise: Authorities - NBC New York
Boy, 11, Falls From New Jersey Residential High-Rise: Authorities

By Pat Battle

Published 36 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    A boy fell from a balcony of a New Jersey residential high rise Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

    The young boy, 11, survived the fall from the seventh floor of The Excelsior located at 170 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack around 12:54 p.m.

    Witnesses say the boy was conscious and appeared to be talking when first responders arrived on scene around 1 p.m.

    The boy fell approximately 50 to 60 feet onto the rooftop of the adjoining Picco Tavern. The roof of the bar reaches the third floor of the apartment building.

    He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, located a few blocks away from the scene of the incident. According to authorities, he suffered a broken nose and pelvis, but is in stable condition.

    His mother is currently with him.

    It is still unclear how the boy could have fallen.

