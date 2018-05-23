What to Know A boy fell from a balcony of a New Jersey residential high rise Wednesday afternoon, authorities say

The young boy, 11, survived the fall from the seventh floor of The Excelsior located at 170 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack

According to authorities, he suffered a broken nose and pelvis, but is in stable condition

The young boy, 11, survived the fall from the seventh floor of The Excelsior located at 170 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack around 12:54 p.m.

Witnesses say the boy was conscious and appeared to be talking when first responders arrived on scene around 1 p.m.

The boy fell approximately 50 to 60 feet onto the rooftop of the adjoining Picco Tavern. The roof of the bar reaches the third floor of the apartment building.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, located a few blocks away from the scene of the incident. According to authorities, he suffered a broken nose and pelvis, but is in stable condition.

His mother is currently with him.

It is still unclear how the boy could have fallen.