Bouncer Shoots Teen in the Leg Outside NYC Nightclub: Police

What to Know A nightclub bouncer was taken into custody after he shot a teen in the leg, police said

The bouncer shot the 19-year-old in the leg during a fight outside Jouvay Night Club in Jamaica, Queens

The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive, police said

A nightclub bouncer was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a teen in the leg, police said.

The bouncer shot the 19-year-old in the leg during a fight outside Jouvay Night Club in Jamaica, Queens, around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive, police said.

Police took the 39-year-old bouncer into custody, but no charges had been filed against him yet.