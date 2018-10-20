Bouncer Shoots Teen in the Leg Outside NYC Nightclub: Police - NBC New York
Bouncer Shoots Teen in the Leg Outside NYC Nightclub: Police

The bouncer shot the teen during a fight outside Jouvay Night Club, police said

    Bouncer Shoots Teen in the Leg Outside NYC Nightclub: Police
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A nightclub bouncer was taken into custody after he shot a teen in the leg, police said

    • The bouncer shot the 19-year-old in the leg during a fight outside Jouvay Night Club in Jamaica, Queens

    • The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive, police said

    A nightclub bouncer was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a teen in the leg, police said.

    The bouncer shot the 19-year-old in the leg during a fight outside Jouvay Night Club in Jamaica, Queens, around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive, police said.

    Police took the 39-year-old bouncer into custody, but no charges had been filed against him yet.

