New Yorkers who fiercely tout their pizzerias as the best in the world may take issue with a new restaurant ranking. TripAdvisor has named a Boston restaurant the top pizza restaurant in the U.S., based on “millions of reviews and opinions from diners,” according to the site. The pizzeria beat out a popular Manhattan pizza joint — the only New York City pizzeria that made the top five. TripAdvisor did, however, name New York the top "pizza city" in the country. Take a look at TripAdvisor's top five pizzerias below: