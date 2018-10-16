 Boston Beats Out NYC For ‘Top Pizza Restaurant' Title: TripAdvisor - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Boston Beats Out NYC For ‘Top Pizza Restaurant' Title: TripAdvisor

10 PHOTOS

48 minutes ago

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago
New Yorkers who fiercely tout their pizzerias as the best in the world may take issue with a new restaurant ranking. TripAdvisor has named a Boston restaurant the top pizza restaurant in the U.S., based on “millions of reviews and opinions from diners,” according to the site. The pizzeria beat out a popular Manhattan pizza joint — the only New York City pizzeria that made the top five. TripAdvisor did, however, name New York the top "pizza city" in the country. Take a look at TripAdvisor's top five pizzerias below:
More Photo Galleries
Stunning 'Ice Castles' Slated for Wisconsin Lake
Inside the House of Salem Witch Trial Victim John Proctor
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us