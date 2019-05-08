Boozy Taco Bell Coming to the West Village

Another boozy Taco Bell is coming to Manhattan, with frozen drinks coming to the West Village location just in time for summer.

According to the Commercial Observer, a new Taco Bell Cantina—which sells a custom menu with alcoholic drinks—will be coming to 230 Varick Street.

This will be the fifth Taco Bell Cantina to open in Manhattan, with the other locations at 500 Eighth Avenue, 840 Eighth Avenue, 224 Seventh Avenue and 60 Fulton Street.

The hard booze in Cantinas is served in a slushie format and a beer brewed specially for Taco Bell—the Blue Point Brewing Big City Bell Pilsner—is coming to the Cantinas soon.

Nacho Fries Are Coming Back to Taco Bell